POCATELLO — The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and Idaho Central Credit Union will hold their 121st annual Awards Dinner 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, 777 Bannock Trail in Fort Hall.
The event honors and celebrates winners of Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and ICCU's annual awards. The winners of the following awards will be announced: Minnie Howard Award, Volunteer of the Year, Member of the Year, Distinguished Citizen Award, Lifetime Achievement Award and the Sales Person of the Year.
The attire is business to formal.
Sponsorships and individual tickets are still available.
Individual tickets are $50.
Bronze sponsorships are $600. Bronze sponsors receive their company name displayed on the event program in the fourth tier location and their company name displayed on the table. This sponsorship receives one table of eight.
Silver sponsorships are $1,000. Silver sponsors receive recognition across all social platforms leading up to the event, their logo displayed on the event program in third-tier location and their logo displayed on the table. This sponsorship receives one table of eight.
Gold sponsorships are $1,500. Gold sponsors receive recognition during the event from the podium, recognition across all social platforms leading up to the event, their logo displayed on the event program in second-tier location and their logo displayed on the table. This sponsorship receives one table of eight.