POCATELLO — The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and Idaho Central Credit Union will hold their 121st annual Awards Dinner 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel,  777 Bannock Trail in Fort Hall.

The event honors and celebrates winners of Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and ICCU's annual awards. The winners of the following awards will be announced: Minnie Howard Award, Volunteer of the Year, Member of the Year, Distinguished Citizen Award, Lifetime Achievement Award and the Sales Person of the Year.

