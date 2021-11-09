POCATELLO — The Pocatello Arts Council’s charity fundraiser to benefit The Idaho Foodbank's Pocatello branch is underway.
Each year, Idaho State University ceramics students and local artists join forces with the Pocatello Arts Council and The Idaho Foodbank to host the Empty Bowls event. Artists from our own community make and donate handmade bowls to raise awareness and funds to combat the threat of hunger here in Pocatello and Southeast Idaho.
This year’s event is online from Nov. 1 through 30. Go to pocatello-empty-bowls.square.site to view the bowls available for purchase. Bowls are priced at $20. Individuals can also make a donation to the Foodbank if their favorite bowl has already been scooped up.
Story continues below video
Purchased bowls should be picked up Nov. 29 through Dec. 3 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at The Idaho Foodbank, 555 S. 1st Ave. in Pocatello.
“Please join us, and spread the word of this worthwhile project,” said Paige Weber, Pocatello Arts Council member. “Handmade pottery makes a great gift for the upcoming holidays and brings art into our daily lives. Your purchase will also provide much-needed support in our own community.”
All proceeds benefit The Idaho Food Bank and help fight hunger locally.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.