POCATELLO — Good paint and paper are essential for a good watercolor painting, and using a color triad is an exciting and affordable way to start. Instructor Cali Ward will be showing students how to use triads, from intense staining colors to the soft and soothing “desert” triad. Students aged 16 and older (whether a beginner or a more advanced painter looking to brush up on basic skills) will enjoy exploring a variety of techniques and subject matter in this six-week class. The classes will begin July 22 at 6 p.m. and continue on subsequent Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. Price for the full series of classes is $60 for members and $75 for non-members.
Have you always wanted to learn how to draw? Do you know a little, but would like more techniques and tips? Join instructor Terry Stilwell for a six-week beginning drawing class each Tuesday night from 6 to 9 p.m., beginning Aug. 3. Classes will cover ways to dramatically improve your drawings with simple tricks and techniques as well as ways to add interest and complexity for those of you who are ready. Open to ages 16 and older, the class series is $60 for members and $75 for non-members.
Instructor Pennie Wolf has been teaching oil painting at the Art Center for six years and is finally able to offer ongoing classes again now that safety allows. Pennie owns a gallery and studio in Malad and has paintings displayed around the world. Her specialties are landscapes, portraits and animals. You will choose your own subject matter and work on your own oil paintings in Pennie’s class; she always offers lots of individual attention. This oil painting class will provide a path for improvement to those beginning and intermediate artists who are experiencing struggles with their work. This class meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's open to ages 16 and older. The cost is $15 per class.
All classes will be held at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main Street in Pocatello.
For more information or to enroll, visit our website at pocatlloartcenter.org or contact the Art Center at 208-232-0970.
Can’t wait to see you there.