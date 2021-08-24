POCATELLO — Instructor Bill Clegg will be offering a new class — exploring acrylic painting and using acrylics to underpaint oil paintings. The class will be starting Sept. 15 and continue on subsequent Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. for six weeks.
The class will emphasize rules of composition, elements and principles of art, painting design, eye stoppers, understanding atmospheric perspective, and using acrylics as an underpainting for oil paintings.
Bill Clegg received degrees in art, physical education and health, as well as his teaching certification from Weber State College. He moved to Pocatello in 1970, where he taught art and photography, while also coaching numerous sports at Irving Junior High. In the fall of 1999, Bill helped develop the art program at Century High School where he taught drawing, painting, pottery, computer art, health and physical education until his retirement in the spring of 2010. Bill creates personal artworks in watercolor, acrylics, oils, pencil, photography, and pen and ink.
For more information or to enroll in this class, contact the Pocatello Art Center at 208-232-0970 or go to their website at pocatelloartcenter.org. The cost is $60 for members and $75 for non-members.
The Pocatello Art Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing fine art education to the community. Save money on all classes by becoming a member today. The yearly membership fee is only $36.