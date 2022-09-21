Bill Clegg Art

A painting of a big horn sheep by Bill Clegg. 

 Photo courtesy of the Pocatello Art Center

POCATELLO — Join us at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St., for a six-week painting course taught by artist Bill Clegg. This class starts on Oct. 19 and runs for six weeks, and the last class is on Nov. 30 — the class meets every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. No class on Thanksgiving week.

The topic is placing animals in landscapes, where you’ll learn about the thoughtful placement of animals within your painted landscape. You will first learn how to draw and then use underpainting to establish the groundwork and finally add the last impressive strokes to finish your masterpiece.