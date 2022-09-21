POCATELLO — Join us at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St., for a six-week painting course taught by artist Bill Clegg. This class starts on Oct. 19 and runs for six weeks, and the last class is on Nov. 30 — the class meets every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. No class on Thanksgiving week.
The topic is placing animals in landscapes, where you’ll learn about the thoughtful placement of animals within your painted landscape. You will first learn how to draw and then use underpainting to establish the groundwork and finally add the last impressive strokes to finish your masterpiece.
You will be combining images from several different sources, and Bill encourages original work, either from memory or multiple photographs with changes that would not infringe on copyright. Bill’s classes are casual and friendly, and artists of every skill level are welcome. Materials needed for class are a basic set of acrylic or oil paint, brushes suitable for your medium, and an 11-by-14 canvas board or stretched canvas.
The class is $60 for members and $75 for non-members. Contact the art center at 208-232-0970 to reserve your spot.
Bill Clegg was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado and grew up in Heber City, Utah. He received a degree in art, physical education and health from Weber State College. In 1970 he moved to Pocatello and taught art and photography at Irving Junior High. He was also the annual staff advisor and coached football, basketball, wrestling and track until 1999.
During this same time, he was an assistant wrestling coach at Pocatello High School from 1970-1994. In 1999 he helped set up the art program at Century High School and taught drawing, painting, pottery, computer art, health and physical education. He coached various football teams and was the head wrestling coach from 2003-2010.
He retired in 2010 and since then has spent time floating rivers, camping and traveling. The photographs he captures on his travels are inspiration for future paintings. His preferred art mediums are watercolors, acrylics, oils, pencil, pen and ink, and photography.