POCATELLO — The Pocatello Art Center is hosting a watercolor class starting May 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. The instructor is Cali Ward, and the class runs weekly for six weeks. In this beginning watercolor class, Cali will go over the basic properties of professional watercolor paints and help you gain confidence in this artistic medium.
Quality paint and paper are the first steps of a good watercolor painting. And executing a successful wash to create beautiful watercolor art and knowing how your pigments act is half the battle. You will learn a variety of techniques and subject matter while exploring watercolor together.
The cost is $60 for members and $75 for non-members. Class space is limited — call today to reserve your space in this fun class that will bring out your unique artistic talents. Call Educational Director Marsha Losser at 208-234-1549 or the Pocatello Art Center at 208-232-0970 to register.
Cali Ward graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho in 2009 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts with an emphasis in illustration. Since then, she has worked on her craft while raising a family and enjoying their life in Southeast Idaho. She has been working for BYU-Idaho as adjunct faculty since 2020 teaching watercolor and has enjoyed it immensely. Cali recently had a watercolor piece accepted into the Western Federation of Watercolor Societies. That show will open in May in Albuquerque, New Mexico.