Helen

Artist Helen Astraea O'Hara with her tapestries and scarves.

 Photo courtesy of Pocatello Art Center

POCATELLO — We invite you to visit the Pocatello Art Center during the months of November and December for our Christmas show and sale. It’s a great time to shop local for the holidays since we have plenty of handmade items to choose from with a wide range of pricing to fit any budget.

You’ll find handmade Christmas ornaments and gift tags, prints, porcelain, kids’ books and a large selection of original framed art in a variety of mediums — just to name a few. This year we welcome Helen Astraea O’Hara with her lovely hand-dyed and hand-woven scarves and tapestries. Back by popular demand is art by the late Lou Pirro which will be sold at the First Friday Art Walk in December and online through Prime Time Auctions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.