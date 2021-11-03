POCATELLO — What is your vision for the trails around Pocatello? What do you love about these trails and open spaces — and what do you want this trail system to be in the future? Take this short 10-minute survey by Nov. 29 and let us know by visiting isu.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_b4alLf2mRt8lEkC.
The city of Pocatello, U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are working together to develop and maintain a regional trail system that meets the community’s goals. This local trail system doesn’t stop at city limits; it includes trails from Trail Creek to Scout Mountain along the west side of Pocatello, and from the Pioneer Ridge above Highland south to China Peak and the Blackrock area along Pocatello’s east bench.
Our first step in developing this vision is hearing from you. To make this happen, Idaho State University, on behalf of the city of Pocatello and in coordination with the Forest Service and BLM, has developed a short survey. Let us know about your trail experiences — and your ideas for improving the trails on your public land.
Story continues below video
We want to use the survey results to guide our work with trail users to develop a vision for a sustainable regional trail system. This vision will be used to assess existing trails and generate a prioritized list of potential projects across jurisdictions.
For more information, contact the city of Pocatello’s Science & Environmental Division at 208-234-6518 or hsanger@pocatello.us.
