POCATELLO — You can add a cat or kitten to your family for half-price Monday through July 24 thanks to The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.
Recently, the group chose to cover 50 percent of the adoption cost from the shelter. Residents can adopt a cat for $17.50 plus tax or a kitten (six months old and younger) for $25 plus tax. All adoptions include vaccinations, collar, spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip for permanent identification.
“Thank you to The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter for their generosity,” said Chris Abbott, shelter supervisor. “Cats are a great choice for anyone looking for a pet. From playful personalities to ones that just want to lounge around the house all day, we have cats and kittens that’ll fit in with you and your family.”
The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter is a 501(c)(3) organization and for more information on the group, visit pocatelloshelterfriends.org.
For more information on Pocatello Animal Services and to view adoptable pets, visit pocatello.us/animal or like the department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/PocatelloAnimalServices.