Ursula: Animal ID 28482
Ursula is a 10-month-old Terrier mix. She is full of energy with a lot of love to give. Ursula enjoys walks, toys and treats. She needs an active home to keep her busy and love her all day long.
Sinbad: Animal ID 28540
Sinbad is a 9-month-old German Shepard. He is a very energetic puppy that loves to love. He is very treat- and food-motivated when it comes to training. Sinbad does well with all other dogs and looks forward to play time with everyone all day.
Indra: Animal ID 28220
Indra is a 2-year-old pit bull mix. She is such a sweet girl with a heart of gold. Indra loves walks, snuggles and treats. She could use some confidence building when it comes to strangers, but she always warms up quickly to those she meets. Indra aims to please and will steal your heart with one look.
Bast: Animal ID 28545
Bast is a 8-month-old kitten looking for his perfect home. He loves to play and snuggle. If his heart doesn’t catch your attention, his coat of colors definitely will.
Horus: Animal ID 28549
At 2 years old, Horus is a calm boy. He enjoys lounging around and receiving love from those who give it. Treats are the way to this sweet boy's heart.
Classy: Animal ID 28516
Classy is a 1-year-old calico. She is a classy girl but has a sassy attitude. Classy loves to play, snuggle and explore.
If you would like to see these or any of our adoptable animals please visit the Pocatello Animal Shelter at 3100 Ave. of the Chiefs Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can also see the animals on the web at Petfinder.com.