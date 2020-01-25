Ben: Animal ID: 28493
Ben is a 3-year-old lab mix. He is house trained, does well with other dogs and loves children. Ben is a family dog who would prefer to be the center of attention. He enjoys going on walks, playing outside and snuggling. This boy is sure to steal your heart and is ready for his forever home.
Otto: Animal ID 28590
Otto is a German short-haired Pointer mix. He is a 2-year-old boy with endless energy who would do well in a home that provides him with a job. Otto does well with other dogs, and he is house trained and crate trained. His favorite thing is to play with his tennis balls.
Duke: Animal ID 28582
Duke is a 3-year-old German short-haired Pointer mix. He loves to snuggle, go on walks and get all the attention. Duke does well with other dogs and enjoys being around children. He has a very mellow personality that loves to please. He is waiting for his forever family to come take him away.
Lemon Drop: Animal ID 28582
Lemon Drop is 3 months old. She is a ball of energy that loves other cats and toys.
Bagheera: Animal ID 23306
Bagheera is a 1-year-old sweet baby. He loves all the attention on him at all times. Treats, pets and toys are the way to this cat's heart.
Emma: Animal ID 28627
Emma is a 10-year-old girl looking for her forever home to spend her golden years in. She loves to talk, get loves and relax her days away.
If you would like to see these or any of our adoptable animals please visit the Pocatello Animal Shelter at 3100 Ave. of the Chiefs Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also see the animals on the web at Petfinder.com.