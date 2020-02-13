Indra: Animal ID 28220
Indra is an angel at the age of 2. She loves to play fetch and go on walks. Indra does amazing with other dogs and children. She is a shelter favorite who deserves her forever home. Come get your heart stolen by this angel today.
Arlo: Animal ID 28716
Arlo is a 12-year-old boy. He is quite spry in his old age and will love you all day long. Arlo really enjoys treats and snuggles. You want a boy to sit on the couch and watch TV with you, this is your man.
Ben aka Dakota: Animal ID 24980
Ben is a 3-year-old boy with lots of energy. He loves to go on walks, play with toys and cuddle. Ben could use a home with a firm hand and patience. He does well with calm dogs and children.
Bailey: Animal ID 28442
Bailey is a 5-year-old lover. She enjoys being by your side all the time and getting all the love she can.
Rufus: Animal ID 28418
Rufus is a young boy at only a year old. He will play with just about anything he can get this paws on. At the end of the day he would love to have a home where he can play all day and snuggle all night.
Dionysus: Animal ID 28658
Dionysus is a middle-aged cat at 6 years old looking for his forever home. He can be shy at first and studies you from afar and warms up quickly. Head and jaw scratches make him melt like putty in your hands.
If you would like to see these or any of our adoptable animals please visit the Pocatello Animal Shelter at 3100 Ave. of the Chiefs Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 pm. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also see the animals on the web at Petfinder.com.