Doc: Animal ID #28406
Doc is a 2-year-boy with lots of love to give. He is very mellow and aims to please! Doc does great with all other dogs and loves to go out on walks. He is looking for his forever home that he can share all his love with.
Ralph: 28290
Ralph is a 3-month-old puppy looking for his perfect family. He has a lot of energy and loves to play with toys, other dogs and all humans! Ralph can be a little shy at first but warms up very quickly.
Jenkins: 28294
Jenkins is a 3-month-old puppy with a lot of love to give. He loves to play with everything and everyone! Jenkins will steal your heart with wet kisses and puppy snuggles. Be his forever home?
Zara: 28352
Zara is a 1-year-old angel. She is very mellow and loves to be pet with treats awaiting. Zara is shy at first meeting but once she warms up, she will be your best friend.
Robin: 28405
Robin is a very playful 1-year-old. He is full of energy and looking for a playful home. Robin loves to snuggle up and soak in all the love from anyone willing to give it to him.
Mystique: 28344
Mystique is a 9-month-old girl looking for a calm and patient home. She is very shy at first but warms up quickly to whom she trusts. Mystique has a personality that lights up the room and warms your heart with tons of love. Could you be the one to let her show you her love?
If you would like to see these or any of our adoptable animals please visit the Pocatello Animal Shelter at 3100 Ave. of the Chiefs Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can also see the animals on the web at Petfinder.com.