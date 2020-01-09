Scrappy Doo: Animal ID #28539
Scrappy Doo is a 10-month-old ball of energy looking for his forever home. He gets along well with cats, dogs and all humans. Scrappy Doo has a show-stopping personality that will warm your heart.
Lexi: Animal ID #27804
Lexi is a sweet, 6-year-old girl ready to settle down in her new home. She does well with cats and dogs. Lexi would prefer to be in an easy going home with someone who wants to snuggle.
Ben: Animal ID #28493
Ben is a 3-year-old boy ready to please his new owners. He does well with dogs and loves being around children. Ben needs to be in an active home to burn his energy.
Torbin: Animal ID #28306
Torbin is 8 months old and ready to go home. He is an extreme cuddle bug and will play around all day long.
Evita: Animal ID #28356
Evita is 11 months old and looking for her new forever home. She will love you all day long. She can be playful but prefers to snuggle more than anything.
Reid: Animal ID #28489
Reid is a 1-year-old boy with lots of love to give. He can be shy at first meeting but warms up very fast. Reid loves to snuggle and please his new owners.
If you would like to see these or any of our adoptable animals please visit the Pocatello Animal Shelter at 3100 Ave. of the Chiefs Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can also see the animals on the web at Petfinder.com.