Rudy Animal ID #28834
Rudy is 2-year-old Aussie mix. He needs a patient home with someone willing to teach him basic manners. Rudy has a lot of energy and loves to play all day with his doggy friends. He will love you with his whole heart and be your best friend.
Azalea Animal ID #28849
Azalea is a 1-year-old sweet Chihuahua. She is full of love that aims to please and gets along well with other dogs. If your looking for a perfect lap dog, Azalea is your girl!
Maggie Animal ID #28803
Maggie is 1-year-old Collie mix. She does well with other dogs and cats. Maggie is super playful and eager to please her people! If your looking for a playful lover, Maggie is your girl.
Maddox Animal ID #28900
Maddox is a 9-month-old main coon mix. He gets along well with other cats and dogs! Maddox is energetic and the biggest lover who is ready to find his forever home.
Gamora Animal ID #28612
Gamora is a beautiful 2-year-old angel looking for her forever home. She has nothing but love to give but has a sassy attitude!
Izzy Animal ID #28847
Izzy is 5-year-old girl with an old soul. She loves to lounge around and get loves from anyone. Izzy is declawed on her front and back paws. She is ready to find her forever home!
If you would like to see these or any of our adoptable animals please visit the Pocatello Animal Shelter at 3100 Ave. of the Chiefs Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 pm. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also see the animals on the web at Petfinder.com.