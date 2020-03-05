Cash Animal ID# 28935
Cash is a 4-year-old German Shepard mix! He is a huge teddy bear with a heart full of honey. Cash does well with other dogs, cats and is house trained. He enjoys walks, play time and scratches!
Eeyore Animal ID# 28415
Eeyore is a 3-year-old Lab mix with an old soul. Eeyore’s favorite activity is to lounge around on his back and get belly rubs all day long! He does well with other dogs and is house trained.
Maggie Animal ID# 28803
Maggie is a 1-year-old Border Collie mix. She loves to play with other dogs, be outside for walks and she gets along well with cats. Maggie is a very smart girl who is treat motivated and aims to please her person! She could use some confidence building with new people but warms up very quickly! If your looking for a lover with energy, Maggie is your girl!
Mia Animal ID# 28679
Mia is a playful lover at the age of 1. Mia’s ideal day would be sunbathing while watching out the window getting snuggled. She does well with other cats and is litterbox trained.
Lizzy Lou Animal ID# 28179
Lizzy Lou is a 1-year-old love bug. Lizzy Lou is very vocal and is not afraid to demand snuggles. She does well with older children and cats but needs a home with no dogs.
Lestat Animal ID# 28471
Lestat is a 2-year-old boy ready for his forever home. He is playful, snuggly and loves to talk.
If you would like to see these or any of our adoptable animals please visit the Pocatello Animal Shelter at 3100 Ave. of the Chiefs Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 pm. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also see the animals on the web at Petfinder.com.