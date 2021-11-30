POCATELLO — Join Pocatello Animal Services for a rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday.
The department, with assistance from Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue, is holding a rabies-only vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the animal shelter community room, 3100 Ave. of the Chiefs. No appointments are necessary.
The vaccinations will be performed by veterinarians Dr. Steven Haymore, Alpine Animal Hospital, and Dr. Nan Mueller, Dr. Nan’s Veterinary Visits, PLLC. The price is $10 per vaccine, and cash only will be accepted.
Dogs brought to the clinic must be leashed, and cats must be in a carrier.

Pet parents are asked to bring their valid identification, as well as wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
The Pocatello Animal Shelter is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations can be provided with three days advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us; 208-234-6248 or 5815 South 5th Avenue, Pocatello, Idaho.
