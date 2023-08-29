POCATELLO — The pups will be taking over the pool at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex.

On Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the complex will host the 10th edition of the Splash Dance organized by The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter. The entry fee is $10 per dog, and the event lets canines enjoy the facility just like their human pals.

