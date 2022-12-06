POCATELLO — Add a new dog, puppy, cat or kitten to your family by giving them a fur-ever home thanks to Best Friends Animal Society.
Dec. 9 through 11 is National Adoption Weekend, and to celebrate Pocatello Animal Services is offering $50 off dog adoptions and $25 off cat adoptions thanks to Best Friends Animal Society. Additional discount programs are also available, and Pocatello Animal Services staff will help potential pet parents find the right discount option.
Best Friends Animal Society is sponsoring these adoptions to help with the overflow of animals on the adoption floor.
The event will run Friday and Saturday. The Pocatello Animal Shelter is closed on Sundays.
Dog and puppy adoptions regularly cost $130 plus tax and are now $80 plus tax with the discount. Cat adoptions are regularly $35 plus tax and are now $10 plus tax with the discount. Kitten adoptions are regularly $50 plus tax and are now $25 with the discount. All adoptions include vaccinations, a collar, spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip for permanent identification.
Pocatello Animal Shelter is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us, 208-234-6248, or 5815 South 5th Avenue, Pocatello, ID.
