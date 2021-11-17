Cats

Starting Monday, Pocatello Animal Services is collecting pet food and supplies.

 Submitted photo

POCATELLO — Join Pocatello Animal Services for a holiday pet food drive.

From Monday through Dec. 23, Pocatello Animal Services is collecting wet or dry dog food and cat food, pet treats, litter, toys and other pet supplies.

“Our department is dedicated to helping more than the animals housed at the shelter,” said Chris Abbot, interim Animal Services director. “Staff and volunteers are also committed to helping the animals and citizens of our community.”

All donations collected will go to help feed hungry pets in our community.

Drop off locations are the Pocatello Pet Lodge — 145 S. 3rd Ave.; Pocatello Pet Lodge, Too — 143 S. 2nd Ave.; McKee’s Pet, Garden & Feed — 244 Yellowstone Ave.; Pocatello City Hall — 911 N. 7th Ave.; Off the Rails Brewing — 228 S. Main St.; and the Pocatello Animal Shelter — 3100 Ave. of the Chiefs.

For more information about the holiday pet food drive or to find out how the community program works, call Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.