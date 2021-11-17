POCATELLO — Join Pocatello Animal Services for a holiday pet food drive.
From Monday through Dec. 23, Pocatello Animal Services is collecting wet or dry dog food and cat food, pet treats, litter, toys and other pet supplies.
“Our department is dedicated to helping more than the animals housed at the shelter,” said Chris Abbot, interim Animal Services director. “Staff and volunteers are also committed to helping the animals and citizens of our community.”
Story continues below video
All donations collected will go to help feed hungry pets in our community.
Drop off locations are the Pocatello Pet Lodge — 145 S. 3rd Ave.; Pocatello Pet Lodge, Too — 143 S. 2nd Ave.; McKee’s Pet, Garden & Feed — 244 Yellowstone Ave.; Pocatello City Hall — 911 N. 7th Ave.; Off the Rails Brewing — 228 S. Main St.; and the Pocatello Animal Shelter — 3100 Ave. of the Chiefs.
For more information about the holiday pet food drive or to find out how the community program works, call Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.