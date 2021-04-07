POCATELLO — Pocatello Animal Services is looking for folks to lend a hand to the shelter’s furry friends.
After curtailing their volunteer program in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pocatello Animal Services is now accepting applications for potential volunteers at the Pocatello Animal Shelter. Volunteer duties include working with the animals and general kennel work to helping front office staff, assisting with fundraising and more.
“Volunteers provide an invaluable service within a shelter setting,” said Josh Heinz, Animal Services director. “Volunteers provide extra attention, dedication and love to the animals in a time in their life they need it the most. We are thankful to everyone who has volunteered their time — or is willing to volunteer — to help care for these animals.”
Volunteers must be 16-years-old or older.
To apply to be a volunteer, visit bit.ly/3rGBh4D.
Potential volunteers with questions about the program are asked to contact Kaleigh Graff, program coordinator, at 208-234-6156 or via email at kgraff@pocatello.us.
For more information on the volunteer program or other ways you can help animals at the Pocatello Animal Shelter, visit pocatello.us/161/Community-Service-Volunteering.