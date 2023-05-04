POCATELLO — The Pocatello AARP chapter welcomes seniors to our final monthly event before the summer break at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center on May 17.

Join us for a $6 lunch at 11:45 a.m., followed by a program at 1 p.m. where four organizations explain their volunteer opportunities: Pocatello Animal Shelter, Court Appointed Special Advocates, AARP Tax Preparation and the Pocatello Senior Activity Center. Each will speak for 10 minutes, followed by a five-minute Q&A.

