POCATELLO — Pocatello police officers are asking you to give them a bird for a good cause.
Earlier this month, the Pocatello Police Department kicked off its second annual Give the Cops a Bird Turkey Drive for the Idaho Foodbank. Citizens are invited to drop off turkeys or money to help purchase turkeys for Southeast Idahoans in need during the holidays. Turkeys or donations will be accepted through Nov. 20. Citizens can drop off their donation at the Pocatello Police Department lobby, 911 N. 7th Ave., 24 hours a day. However, donations during business hours are preferred.
“We want to do what we can to ensure that no family in our community goes without food this holiday season,” said Community Resource Officer Greg Cates. “Thank you to Lowe’s for donating a freezer to allow us to store the turkeys before we take them over to the Idaho Foodbank.”
Last year, the department received over 200 turkeys and roughly $3,500 in donations.
