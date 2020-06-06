POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center nurses were recently on the front lines of the nation’s battle against COVID-19, witnessing eight to 10 deaths per day when they first arrived on the East Coast.
Jill McQuary and Brittiney Curzon flew to Hackensack, New Jersey, on April 2 to work in a hospital overwhelmed by the disease.
The Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center, which is a sister facility of PMC, is not far from Ground Zero of the Sept. 11 terror attacks. And it was a hot spot for COVID-19 infections.
McQuary and Curzon felt prepared for whatever they might encounter at the Hackensack hospital.
McQuary’s been with PMC for 13 years and Curzon for 11 years and they are both seasoned intensive care unit nurses.
But the COVID-19 pandemic there was unrelenting.
“There was a life-or-death crisis every day we walked in,” McQuary said.
And the hospital’s overhead paging system would call out at least a dozen code blues every day — indicating a critical cardio-pulmonary arrest, McQuary said.
The fight required the two nurses to use all their experience and skills. For 11 days, McQuary and Curzon pulled 14-hour shifts at the hospital in Hackensack to try to help stem the tide.
Their work was intense and emotional.
McQuary said there were 425 patients in a facility designed for 360 patients. And all the hospitals in that area were in the same boat. So there was nowhere to send patients if they didn’t have room at the Hackensack hospital.
Just to get in line to get access to a bed, patients had to be extremely ill. They had to be sick enough to get out of their car, sick enough to wait outside in the hospital triage tent and then sick enough to get into the emergency room, Curzon said.
And the emergency room was only designed for 30 people, but it held 60 or more patients waiting for hospital beds. And all of them were extremely ill, McQuary said.
She said in just one shift she had three patients die.
“There were so many who should have been in ICU, but we didn’t have the room,” Curzon said.
Most intensive care unit rooms were doubled up. And to minimize exposure risk for nurses, ventilators were placed in the hallways outside the rooms of COVID-19 patients, Curzon said.
Fear of the disease was widespread throughout the state.
“Everybody’s got a mask,” McQuary said. “Everybody.”
For good reason. McQuary said one patient who was in his 50s said to her that all he wanted to do was get home to his 8-year-old daughter.
“He called me mamacita,” she said.
He didn’t make it.
She said once someone had to be intubated and put on a respirator, the mortality rate initially was nearly 100 percent.
People in their 40s to 70s had the highest death rate, she said.
But there was a 27-year-old who died while they were there. And they were told of some patients in their 20s and 30s who fell victim to COVID-19.
“I just don’t think age mattered,” Curzon said. “Anybody, anybody could have got it. It would just randomly hit anybody.”
A doctor at the hospital died from the disease, Curzon said.
And there was never time to catch their breath.
“There’s really no time to think,” she said. “Everything’s just go, go, go, go.”
Curzon said practically the moment someone died, there was a rush to get them out because others were waiting to get into that bed.
You can’t comprehend it unless you were there,” McQuary said.
Doctors and nurses would offer family members the option to talk to patients over the phone — visits were restricted at the hospital. But conversations were difficult for intubated patients.
“I never knew what it was like to feel that helpless in that situation,” McQuary said. “These patients were so sick and so alone.”
And when a patient died, no family members would come to the hospital to say goodbye or gather up the patient’s belongings.
“Everybody’s scared to death,” McQuary said. “Too scared to come to the hospital.”
So the body and belongings would just be put into a freezer truck out back, she said.
But in the midst of the crisis, there were some brighter moments.
When a patient was successfully treated for COVID-19 and discharged, the hospital would play “Here Comes the Sun” and flash the lights as that patient left the hospital, Curzon said.
McQuary and Curzon said they were glad they could help out. Many local nurses there had been working practically around the clock, so the pair were able to offer some relief.
Further, because of their extensive experience in working with extremely ill ICU patients, McQuary and Curzon were able to pass along some tips to their fellow nurses who may not have dealt with such patients much before. And the pair made good friends with nurses there, too.
“They were so fantastic,” McQuary said.
Meanwhile, the two were occasionally referred to as the “Iowa girls.” So they had to offer reminders that they’re actually the “Idaho girls.”
And they received Jersey Girl Chocolate as a gift.
Meanwhile, after an intense stretch, McQuary and Curzon were ready to come back home in late April.
“I wanted to come to work,” McQuary said. “I needed normal. I needed my family. I missed my dogs a lot, too.”
The pair wore protective gear every day while on duty there. But after returning from New Jersey, they both self-quarantined for 14 days.
And McQuary and Curzon were just two of eight PMC employees who who went to help out in New Jersey and New York.
Others from PMC who helped include Nicholas Bowser, RN; Nicole Huff, RN; Jennie McEnany, RN; Pilar Davila, pharmacist; and Brittney Williams, registered respiratory therapist.
The eighth person from PMC who helped out is nurse practitioner Jimmy Jones. He works in PMC’s pre-anesthesia testing clinic and is active duty military. He was deployed to the Bronx.
Jones said that Idaho is fortunate to have a more spread-out population than in New Jersey when it comes to a pandemic like COVID-19.
“Idaho is the picture of social isolation,” Jones said.
Meanwhile, after seeing the virus at its worst, McQuary and Curzon say they hope it never gets as bad in Idaho as it did in New Jersey.
“We’re very fortunate we haven’t seen that and I hope we don’t,” McQuary said.