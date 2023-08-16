POCATELLO — Player registration and hole sponsorship opportunities are now open for the annual Pocatello Knights of Columbus and KPVI Channel 6 $10,000 Hole-in-One Charity Golf Tournament.

All proceeds from the tournament are used by the Knights of Columbus, a local Catholic fraternal organization, to benefit local charities. In recent years, the Knights used proceeds from the tournament to help a local pediatric clinic to obtain a sport vision screener and a hearing screener. The Knights have also used proceeds from the tournament to help the Veterans Home, Special Olympics, the Cooperative Wilderness Handicapped Outdoor Group and the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

