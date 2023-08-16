POCATELLO — Player registration and hole sponsorship opportunities are now open for the annual Pocatello Knights of Columbus and KPVI Channel 6 $10,000 Hole-in-One Charity Golf Tournament.
All proceeds from the tournament are used by the Knights of Columbus, a local Catholic fraternal organization, to benefit local charities. In recent years, the Knights used proceeds from the tournament to help a local pediatric clinic to obtain a sport vision screener and a hearing screener. The Knights have also used proceeds from the tournament to help the Veterans Home, Special Olympics, the Cooperative Wilderness Handicapped Outdoor Group and the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
This year’s tournament will be held Sept. 10 at Riverside Golf Course, 3500 Bannock Highway in Pocatello. Shotgun start is at 9 a.m. A dinner will follow the tournament. Each player will receive a new golf club. The tournament is a four-person scramble with a blind draw for teams.
There is a $10,000 prize for hitting a hole-in-one on No. 13, a 140-yard par 3. There will also be cash prizes for winning teams, longest drive and closest to the pin. There will also be raffles.
Local businesses who sponsor a hole will have a professionally made sign advertising their business displayed during the tournament. Businesses also can donate gifts for the raffle drawings or tee prizes.
The cost to enter the tournament is $50, and greens fees and carts are extra. Call the Riverside Golf Course to reserve a cart.
To register for the tournament or to sponsor a hole or provide raffle prizes, contact Kerry Hennessy at 208-317-0222 (hennesk@hotmail.com) or Keith Riemersma at 208-232-5714 (kjrextra@gmail.com).
