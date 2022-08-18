POCATELLO — Player registration and hole sponsorship opportunities are now open for the annual Pocatello Knights of Columbus and KPVI Channel 6 $10,000 Hole-in-One Charity Golf Tournament.

All proceeds from the tournament are used by the Knights of Columbus, a local Catholic fraternal organization, to benefit local charities. Last year, the Knights used proceeds from the tournament to help the Pediatric Clinic at Health West Inc. obtain a spot vision screener as well as a Welch Allyn OAE Hearing Screener. In the past, the Knights have used proceeds from the tournament to help the Veterans Home, Special Olympics, C.W. HOG and the St. Vincent de Paul Society.