POCATELLO — Player registration and hole sponsorship opportunities are now open for the annual Pocatello Knights of Columbus and KPVI Channel 6 $10,000 Hole-in-One Charity Golf Tournament.
All proceeds from the tournament are used by the Knights of Columbus, a local Catholic fraternal organization, to benefit local charities. Last year, the Knights used proceeds from the tournament to help the Pediatric Clinic at Health West Inc. obtain a spot vision screener as well as a Welch Allyn OAE Hearing Screener. In the past, the Knights have used proceeds from the tournament to help the Veterans Home, Special Olympics, C.W. HOG and the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
This year’s tournament will be held Sept. 11 at Riverside Golf Course with a shot-gun start at 9 a.m. A dinner will follow the tournament. Each player will receive a new golf club. The tournament is a four-person scramble with a blind draw for teams. The cost to enter the tournament is $50, and greens fees and carts are extra. Call the Riverside course to reserve a cart.
There is a $10,000 prize for hitting a hole-in-one on No. 13, a 140-yard par 3. There will also be cash prizes for winning teams, longest drive and closest to the pin. There will also be raffles.
Local businesses who sponsor a hole will have a professionally made sign advertising your business displayed during the tournament. Businesses also can donate gifts for the raffle drawings or tee prizes.
To register for the tournament or to sponsor a hole or provide raffle prizes, please contact Kerry Hennessy at 208-317-0222 or hennesk@hotmail.com or Keith Riemersma at 208-232-5714 or kjrextra@gmail.com.