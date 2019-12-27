Planning or attending a party? Guests expect delicious food at parties and buffets, but not food poisoning! Here are familiar guidelines for the safe serving of your holiday dishes and what to watch for when a guest.
Planning Guide
Review your recipes and food safety checklist to ensure you have all necessary ingredients and supplies.
Food safety checklist: Clean workspace, cutting board, utensils. Food thermometer. Warming trays. Large bowls of ice. Shallow containers for leftovers. Extra space in your refrigerator.
Thaw foods safely: Thaw frozen ingredients in the refrigerator, in cold water, or in the microwave. Never thaw food at room temperature.
Keep hot foods hot: Place hot foods in chafing dishes, crock pots or warming trays at 140°F or warmer.
Keep cold foods cold: Arrange and serve food on several small platters rather than on one large platter. Put one platter on the buffet table and store the rest in the fridge and swap every two hours. Place cold foods in bowls of ice on the buffet table.
Watch the clock: Chill leftovers within two hours. Be sure your refrigerator is at or below 40°F.
Lots of leftovers? Store leftovers, or plan-overs, in shallow containers. Eat leftovers within 3-4 days.
Reheat safely: Reheat solid leftovers to 165°F as measured by a food thermometer. Reheat liquid leftovers to a rolling boil. Source: fightbac.org
Hopefully you found these steps have brought your attention to some ways to improve food safety during your planning and enjoyment at holiday events.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a Family and Consumer Sciences Educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at (208)785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.