Holiday events bring opportunities to enjoy seasonal food favorites. Here is another set of tips for food safe handling of holiday foods we prepare most often during this time of year.
Holiday gatherings remind us to be grateful, especially for the season’s bounty provided by farmers, farm laborers, chefs and food service workers. But, unfortunately, we also waste an astonishing amount of food.
Each year, consumers purchase over 700 million pounds of turkey, according to the National Turkey Federation. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (projects that 35 percent of the meat purchased does not get eaten–ending up in landfills, along with sweet potatoes, green beans, pumpkin pie and other holiday foods.
Around the globe, roughly one-third of the food produced for human consumption gets lost or wasted. This amounts to about 1.3 billion tons per year — which is enough to feed the nearly 1 billion people who are hungry today. A report by the Barilla Center for Food & Nutrition found that 110 kg of edible food is wasted in households in the United States, 108 kg in Italy, 99 kg in France, 82 kg in Germany and 72 kg in Sweden.
This holiday season, one of the best ways to be grateful for what you have is to avoid wasting it. Here are tips for a waste-free holiday:
1. Plan ahead. It’s easy to avoid buying and preparing too much food if you plan for your feast. Get an exact headcount of how many guests you will have and then coordinate what dishes will be served. Consider the fact that there will be plenty of dishes available to eat, so each person may not need a full portion size of every dish. Use a portion calculator such as one found here www.lovefoodhatewaste.com and then try decreasing the number to three-quarters of the actual number of people you expect. If it’s a recipe you use often, take notes after the party to remind yourself how appropriate your estimation turned out to be.
2. Use what you have. Once you know your numbers and your dishes, look in your refrigerator or pantry to see what ingredients you already have before heading to the store. After taking stock of your ingredients, make a shopping list using the proportions you’ve calculated and only buy what you need. Mark quantities on your list, so you remember exactly how much to buy.
3. Rescue discarded “waste.” We throw away many food items that are perfectly good just because they are traditionally considered to be garbage. Turkey giblets, bones, stale bread and vegetable scraps all have value beyond the compost pile. Consider repurposing these items to prevent waste and save money. Stale bread makes great croutons for stuffing; vegetable tops and bones can be turned into highly nutritious, flavorful soup stock; and turkey giblets add flavor to gravy.
4. Allow guests to serve themselves. Instead of scooping out huge portions of dishes, let guests gauge their hunger levels and serve themselves the amount they want to eat. A buffet or family-style meal will help minimize plate waste. Using smaller plates for the meal can help control portion sizes.
5. Store food properly after the meal. It’s tempting to sit and relax for hours after eating but leaving food out can lead to bacterial contamination. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) warns that the “danger zone” for food is from 40 to 140 degrees. Bacteria like Salmonella and E. coli grow most rapidly in this temperature range, so you should never leave food at room temperature for more than two hours. After everyone finishes eating, clean up your feast quickly and then enjoy the rest of your evening.
6. Love your leftovers. As you’re packing up the meal, figure out the best way to deal with the leftovers. Store some of the food in your own fridge to repurpose in interesting new recipes. Cooking with leftovers makes dinner a simple and quick affair. Plus, provide plenty of reusable containers for guests to take some of the feast home with them.
7. Donate to feed the hungry. If you still end up with too much food, you can locate a local food bank and donate your excess unused food to those in need, such as fresh potatoes, onions, yams, bags of dried bread and eggs.
Source: Foodtank.com
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.