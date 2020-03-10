POCATELLO — The Pinyon Jay Press is pleased to announce a free lecture on the art of printmaking, delivered by visiting artist Andrew Huot from Atlanta, Georgia. Mr. Huot will discuss his books and letterpress artwork from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday in Room 401 of the Fine Arts Building. He will also present a two-day pressure printing workshop, making use of the equipment available in the Pinyon Jay Press VisComm Experimental Lab on Friday and Saturday. Seating is limited for the workshop; if interested, please contact Gretchen Jenson (jensgret@isu.edu; 208-282-2361) to reserve a spot and pay the $15 materials fee for this two-day tutorial.
The Pinyon Jay Press thanks the following sponsors for their generous support in funding this event: ISU Credit Union, presenting sponsor; Idaho Commission on the Arts; ISU Cultural Events Committee; ISU Department of Art; ISU Department of Communication, Media and Persuasion; ISU Department of English and Philosophy; and ISU Libraries.