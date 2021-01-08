POCATELLO — The majesty of the intermountain West’s wildlife will be on display at the Marshall Public Library.
For the next two months, the library will feature photographs captured by library assistant and wildlife photographer Taylor Bunn. Taylor got her start in photography after receiving her first camera from her mother. Since then, she’s honed her craft and studied under another local photographer, Chris Balmer. She credits her husband, Justin, with introducing her to the West’s inspiring places after moving to Idaho in 2012.
“We were driving past the Tetons and saw people skiing and trekking everywhere — I thought it must be a private resort,” Taylor said. “Realizing that these spaces are conserved and accessible to everyone was amazing. Enjoying Idaho’s wilderness has become essential for our family, and I love the challenge of capturing animals in their natural environment.”
You can find the display on the second floor of the Marshall Public Library through February.
To find details on other programs and services offered by the Marshall Public Library, visit marshallpl.org or like the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/marshallpl.
If you have an idea for a future display at the Marshall Public Library, contact Jen Hawkins, library specialist, at 208-232-1263, ext. 106, or jhawkins@marshallpl.org.
The Marshall Public Library is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days’ advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us, 208-234-6248 or 5815 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello, ID.