POCATELLO — Please join us for our first "Picasso & Pie" on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center, 427 N. 6th Ave. in Pocatello. Diane Bilyeu, vice president of the Senior Activity Center Board, said: “We have many local treasures in Pocatello, and George Wise is definitely one of them. Displaying his art is an honor, and we would like the public to come and view it and have a piece of pie at the same time.”

George Wise is originally from Ilwaco, Washington. After college, he moved to Pocatello in 1968. He taught at Hawthorne Junior High for 10 years. He became a full-time, independent artist in 1978. He paints a variety of subjects in an assortment of mediums, including oils, watercolor, pencil, pastel, pen and ink, etc.

