POCATELLO — The Pocatello High School Education Foundation Board regrets to inform its many supporters, faculty and friends of the high school that, due to the COVID-19 virus spread, our plans to reschedule the canceled April heritage banquet to a date later this summer will not be possible.
We are, however, planning to reschedule this traditional reception and dinner fundraising event in April of 2021 to honor those who were to have been recognized this year: the 2018-2019 Teacher of the Year, Richard Call, and the two 2019-2020 PHS Distinguished Alumni, author and financial advisor Jerry Borrowman and Pocatello Police Department Officer Niko Gordon. The evening will follow the same format as in the past: a pre-dinner reception, introductions of and presentations of commemorative plaques to the honorees followed by their remarks, an update on the accomplishments of the school and its students, and an explanation of the mission and goals of the Education Foundation.
Proceeds from the evening honoring these individuals, along with monthly donations from PHS faculty and staff, and contributions from alumni and other supporters, are used by the Foundation to fund educational-enhancement grants for PHS teachers in their classrooms and departments. In the 2019-2020 academic year, grants in excess of $31,000 were awarded to teachers in areas ranging from the school’s library and media center, music, English, and digital communications departments. Persons who wish to donate to the PHS Education Foundation to further our educational enhancement mission, whether in honor of the Distinguished Alumni, Teacher of the Year, or other persons or projects of their choosing, may do so in care of Pocatello High School, 325 N. Arthur, Pocatello, ID 83204.
For further information regarding the Foundation, next year’s event plans or to request an invitation to the 2021 Heritage Banquet, please contact Board Corresponding Secretary Carol Hancock at 208-681-1033.