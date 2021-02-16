POCATELLO — The Idaho State University chapter of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and multidisciplinary collegiate honor society, held a book drive in Pocatello for children's books. This project was led by Larry Gebhardt, a chapter board member.
The result of giving by generous Pocatello citizens and ISU staff and students is greatly appreciated.
The following service organizations received the donated books: Court Appointed Special Advocates of 6th Judicial District, Aid for Friends Homeless Shelter and Family Services Alliance. All of these groups were excited to receive the books for children.
In a Facebook post, CASA said their "volunteers often take books with them when they meet with their children so that the children will have something of their own to keep as they go through the court process. These books will be well loved, thank you so much!"