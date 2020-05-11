POCATELLO — Thanks to a partnership between the Pocatello Fire Department and the Gateway Interagency Fire Front, residents living in the wildland-urban interface areas of the Gate City can get a little help clearing their property of wildfire fuels.
As part of the Gateway Interagency Fire Front Fuel Reduction Project, WUI residents can get a pass from PFD to dispose of flammable vegetation (e.g. brush, trees, tree limbs and weeds) from their property at the Bannock County Landfill free of charge.
“As wildfire season approaches, residents need to start taking actions now to make their homes more defensible,” said Kim Stouse, community relations/education specialist with the Pocatello Fire Department. “Reducing the fuel loads is the first step, and these certificates help ease the financial burden on homeowners as they work to make their homes safer.”
To receive the pass, residents must fill out the form at bit.ly/35By3WA or by calling 208-234-7083. Residents are required to provide identification to verify they live in one of the WUI areas. Once the pass is issued, it is valid for two weeks from the date it is issued.
To see a map of the wildland-urban interface areas of Pocatello, visit bit.ly/2SIn7Bi. Areas of the map that are colored orange, yellow or pink are the wildland-urban interface areas.
Residents with questions about the pass can contact Kim Stouse, community relations/education specialist, at 208-234-7083 or via email at kstouse@pocatello.us.
For more information on what homeowners can do to protect their home from wildfire, visit nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Wildfire.
For more information about the Pocatello Fire Department, visit pocatello.us/fire.