Tank is a little bit timid; however, he is very playful and loving.
James is sweet, playful and loving. He does love attention.
Munchkin is sweet and playful. He loves to wrestle with his other siblings and especially with his mama. Don’t let those innocent looking eyes fool you. Munchkin definitely has a mind of his own.
Daysha is super sweet and loving. She is a bit smaller than her other siblings and perhaps this is why many times you will see her in a corner laying quietly by herself or cuddling with her calico sister who is about the same size as her. Daysha would probably do better in a quieter household. Se is sweet and as loving as she can be. This little girl will be a very faithful companion.
Radiance loves to play and snuggle. She also likes a lot of attention so be ready for a fun-loving little friend.
Kestrel is a fun little guy who loves to play and get messy. He's very confident once he gets over his initial shyness. He loves to follow you and have adventures. He's also a huge fan of snuggles. Kestrel's mom was a Corgi-Shepherd mix; dad was maybe a lab. He's just about 4 months old and starting on potty training. He's doing well overnight in his crate.
Virgil is one of two heeler mixes that were dumped at a waste transfer station. They were so terrified that they had to be trapped to be caught. Turns out they are actually super sweet and loving boys that were just given no direction or attention. He's between 10 months and a year old. Virgil is looking for his forever family willing to devote the time and training that he so desperately deserves.
Wyatt is Virgil's brother. He is between 10 months and a year old. He is looking for his forever home with someone willing to devote the time and training that he so desperately deserves.
Sprinkles loves kids and other dogs; loves to go out and run or sit inside and snuggle. She loves to please and do as she is asked. She is house and kennel trained. This young lady is doing great on her basic manners and walks well on her leash, loves to go for a car ride and good at giving kisses and playing fetch. Sprinkles would think her ideal home is one with kids that want a playful buddy. She would also be a great running partner for an active person.
For more information on these and other adoptable pets, visit a2arescue.com or facebook.com/aid2adoptionrescue. Aid 2 Adoption Rescue can be reached at 208-220-9915.