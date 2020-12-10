Precious is a 4-year-old pittie mix. She is a big affectionate girl who always gives kisses and loves. She adores people and getting her bum scratched. She is looking for a family that will spoil her with pets, but not with treats. Precious needs someone who will take her on some walks and help her get back to a healthy weight. She is definitely a shelter favorite.
This handsome guy, Gunner, is a little more than a year old. He is full of energy and excitement and will keep you on your toes this winter season. Gunner would do best in a home with someone who is willing to be patient with him and teach him basic doggie skills. He is ready to go to his forever home.
Charlee is approximately 11 months old. He is goofy and playful and loves to carry toys around in his mouth. He would love to be someone’s constant shadow. He loves to cuddle. He does need some work on his manners, but he is happy to learn. No cats.
Annie is a sweet 8-year-old cat that is looking for her forever home. Annie was in an accident that left her with only one eye. So if you want someone to share your secrets with, she'll promise she'll keep them for you with her signature wink. She loves cuddles and pets, and she adores her bed. If you are looking for a loving, laid-back girl to spend your days with, she is the one for you.
If you are interested in any of these wonderful fur-babies please visit us online at Petfinder.com, give us a call at 208-234-6156 or visit the Pocatello Animal Shelter during business hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Please make sure to wear a mask.