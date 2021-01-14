Nova is a 3-year-old heeler mix who has a heart of gold and can’t wait for her forever home. Nova loves to go on walks, play with toys, eat yummy treats and snuggle. She does well with other dogs and is house trained. If you’re looking for a girl to keep you on your toes and warm your toes, Nova is the girl for you.
Pongo is a little over 8 years, which makes him part of Katie's Friends, a program set up by Katie's owners to reduce the cost of older dogs. This little guy is full of energy and ready to play. Given the right music and treats, he is quite a dancer. When all the play and dancing is done, Pongo enjoys a soft, warm lap to curl up in and take a nap, especially if the lap belongs to his forever owner.
Sadie is a little over a year old. She's a big, calm, gorgeous girl who has a playful side. She enjoys playing with other dogs and is house trained. Sadie does very good on a leash, which is great because she loves to go on walks. She aims to please everyone around her and you can't help but melt inside when she smiles at you.
Baghera is a 7-month-old kitten who is always ready for playtime. He enjoys being around other cats, playing with his toys and snuggling up to you. Baghera will always put a smile on your face with his witty attitude.
Meadow is a gentle soul who is a little over a year old. She enjoys laying in her bed and watching the day pass. Meadow loves her food and treats.
Gracie is a young 4-year-old with an old soul. She enjoys spending her day sleeping away and getting snuggles from everyone.
The Pocatello Animal Shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Adoptions end at 4:30 p.m. each day.