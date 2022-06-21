Anyone who is familiar with the Disney movie: “Remember the Titans” will recall Coach Herman Boon’s call for his team to be “perfect in every way” (Disney, 2000). In the beginning, the Titans were far from perfect. They fought against each other during the interracial mixing of T.C. Williams High School in the sixties. As depicted in the movie, over time, the Titan football team was perfected through the staunch game and life coaching skills of their coach. Prior to the start of the state championship game, one of the players stated: “coach, you demanded more of us, you demanded perfection, and that’s how we’d like to leave it tonight” (Disney, 2000). The Titans finished their football season perfect, or undefeated. Overtime, through practice, patience and communication, the Titans refined their abilities to work as a team to achieve perfection. They learned to accept others and not judge their teammates because of their skin colors, lifestyles and cultures. One might say that they were put through the refiner’s fire.
A 2014 video entitled “The Refiner’s Fire” created by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, loops a story of a mother whose two children and husband died from cancer, with a blacksmith who refines steel in a hot oven for tool making. In her story she states: “I began to think I couldn’t do this, maybe I wasn’t strong enough, and that I might fail. But the Lord wasn’t going to allow me to fail. I know this isn’t unique to me, and that [the Lord] does that for everybody” (YouTube, The Refiner’s Fire, 2014). Through time, that mother became someone more willing to help others: “I had more compassion and of understanding at an intimate level of what other people go through. I felt a great deal of joy of using the things I learned to help other people” (YouTube, The Refiner’s Fire, 2014). Her claim was that the greater sorrow we feel, the greater capacity we have to feel joy, which parallels the atoning sacrifice of Jesus Christ.
Jesus Christ suffered for mankind so that we could feel joy despite our sorrows. We all make mistakes, which in turn, affects others. We judge others not for who they can become, but for who they are now. Despite our imperfections, our Heavenly Parents desire is for all to live with them in Heaven as perfect beings, which is why Christ suffered. In the Garden of Gethsemane, Christ suffered “pains and afflictions and temptations of every kind” (Alma 7.11). The scriptures teach that Christ’s sufferings in the garden and his crucifixion on the cross at Golgotha would “loose the bands of death” and allow him to “succor his people” (Alma 7.12). Christ symbolically succors us, or runs to us in our moments of need, by literally giving us strength to bear our burdens. The Father provides guidance through the holy spirit, he forgives us of our sins, and he cleanses us when we repent or change our actions that are not in line with Christ’s teachings. When we turn to Christ and to the Father, in time, we will be healed. As a result of our sufferings, we can better understand the needs of those around us. The refiner’s fire humbles us.
During his earthly ministry, Jesus taught “be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect” (Mathew 5.48). A daunting task for sure, but members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints believe that all can become perfect like Christ and like their Heavenly Parents. But to do so, we must all go through the refiner’s fire. Elder Russel M. Nelson taught: “to obtain eternal life we must have faith, repent, receive the Holy Ghost, make temple covenants, and endure to the end” (Nelson, 2014). Enduring means staying faithful despite trials and temptations to spend time doing other things besides worshiping the Lord.
Each of us will have individual challenges in life, and it is up to each of us to decide how we will respond. Will we sell our souls for thirty pieces of silver like Judas Iscariot, or will be faithful to Christ
and his gospel? Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints have been charged by the prophet to “keep on the covenant path” by committing “to follow the Savior by making covenants with Him and then keeping those covenants” (Nelson, The Church News, 2018). Doing so “will open the door to every spiritual blessing” possible (Nelson, The Church News, 2018). For those not of its faith, being perfected in Christ looks like staying true to your personal ideologies, religious beliefs and commitments made. We will not become perfect until the eternal realm, but to become such, we must be faithful in this life.
Case Stayner holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Idaho State University and is currently working to obtain his master’s in secondary education from Grand Canyon University. He loves writing in his free time and teaching English and other subjects at his place of employment. The most important things he values in life are his religious beliefs, including his faith in God the Father and his son Jesus Christ and his dedication to his family.