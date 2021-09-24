POCATELLO — "Percy vs Goliath" will be shown this Sunday at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. In the late 1990s, a small-town farmer, Percy Schmeiser, was sued by Monsanto for having their genetically modified technology in his crops, although Schmeiser grew his own crops with his own seed. What follows is a nearly decade-long court battle over whether the multinational corporation can sue a farmer because their product contaminated his fields and claim patent infringement.

Along the way, Percy becomes a folk hero for standing up against the giant conglomerate, and many farmers and environmental and anti-GMO activists throughout the world rally to his aid and stand up for their own rights. Christopher Walken and Zach Braff star in this cautionary tale about corporate greed and land ownership.

Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.

For more information and trailer, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.