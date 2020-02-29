More time for hobbies, traveling, family and friends. The benefits of growing older are many and the challenges are varied. Adults age 65 and older are at a higher risk for hospitalization and death from foodborne illness. This increased risk of foodborne illness is because organs and body systems go through changes as people age:
The gastrointestinal tract holds onto food for a longer period of time, allowing bacteria to grow.
The liver and kidneys may not properly rid the body of foreign bacteria and toxins.
The stomach may not produce enough acid. The acidity helps to reduce the number of bacteria in our intestinal tract.
By age 65, many of us have underlying chronic conditions, such as diabetes and cancer, which may also increase a person’s risk of foodborne illness.
While food safety is important for everyone, it is especially for those of us after the age of 75, when many adults often have a weakened immune system and are more susceptible to contracting a foodborne illness. To avoid contracting a foodborne illness, older adults, and those who care for them, must be especially vigilant when handling, preparing, and consuming foods. Here are some simple steps we can take to improve our health as we age.
People with cancer. These persons are more likely to get a foodborne illness because of their weakened immune systems. Cancer treatments and the disease process of cancer make you more susceptible to many types of infections.
People with diabetes. Diabetes affects various organs and systems of the body, causing them not to function properly, and making infection more likely. The immune system may not immediately recognize harmful germs, which increases the risk of infection.
Glucose Levels: High glucose levels suppress the function of white blood cells that fight off infection, increasing the risk of contracting a foodborne illness. A foodborne illness may affect blood glucose levels because the illness impacts what and how much can be eaten.
Gastrointestinal Tract (GI): Diabetes may cause the stomach to produce low amounts of digestive acid. In addition, nerves may not move food through the GI tract as quickly. When the stomach holds on to food longer than necessary, bacteria start to multiply. If the number of unhealthy bacteria in the stomach gets too high, it can lead to foodborne illness.
Kidneys: Kidneys usually work to cleanse the body. If diabetes affects how the kidneys function, they may hold on to harmful germs.
People with HIV/AIDS. The HIV virus damages or destroys the immune system, making people with it more likely to contract many types of infections, including those that cause foodborne illness.
Transplant recipients. Organ rejection by the immune system, the body’s natural reaction to “foreign invasion,” is a serious problem for transplant recipients. Transplant recipients take drugs to suppress the immune system to keep it from attacking, or rejecting, the transplanted organ or bone marrow. These medicines are necessary, but a side effect is that they make infections more likely, such as those caused by foodborne germs.
People with autoimmune disease are more likely to get a foodborne illness because their immune systems can’t fight infection effectively. Common types of autoimmune diseases include multiple sclerosis (MS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and lupus (SLE). Source: foodsafety.gov
Choose safer food. Learn about safer food choices for people with a higher risk for foodborne illness, including older adults. If you are 65 or older, or prepare food for someone who is, always follow the four steps:
Clean: Wash hands, utensils and surfaces often. Germs can spread and survive in many places.
Separate: Raw meat, poultry, seafood, and eggs can spread illness-causing bacteria to ready-to-eat foods, so keep them separate.
Cook: Food is safely cooked only when the internal temperature is high enough to kill germs that can make you sick.
Chill: Refrigerate promptly. Bacteria that cause food poisoning multiply quickest between 40°F and 140°F. Source: fda.gov, fightbac.org
By following these food safe steps, making lifestyle choices to improve health, and consulting our medical provider, we can maintain our health and well-being as we age.
For more information to prevent foodborne illness, contact your local health department, a local Extension office, the FDA.gov, Fightbac.org or Foodsafety.gov websites.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a Family and Consumer Sciences Educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at (208)785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.