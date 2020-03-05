INKOM — It may look like spring down in the valley, but it’s still winter at Pebble Creek Ski Area.
“The Rock” still has a snowpack of 63 inches at its summit and is expected to remain open for its regular hours, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., until March 29, says Pebble Creek Ski Area Marketing and Guest Services Manager Dana Kmetz. Starting this weekend, March 7, until closing day, Pebble Creek has a mountain-load of events in store to wrap up its 2019-2020 season.
“We have a ton of fun activities planned for the whole family this March, so come on up and soak in some sun, snow and skiing while you still can,” Kmetz said. “The mountain is still skiing really great right now, the groomers are out every night and the spring season is in full swing.”
The annual Town Challenge Dual Slalom will kick off Pebble’s spring events on Saturday, March 7. Sponsored by the Pocatello Ski & Snowboard Association (PSSA), the dual slalom involves teams of two (you can create your own or have Pebble staff assist in finding you a partner) with each competitor completing one run on two unique slalom courses.
“The combined times for each team are used to determine the winning team for each class,” Kmetz said. “There is no entry fee for PSSA members and the cost for others is just $5 per team.”
The dual slalom includes combinations of all-youth teams, parent and youth teams, and all adult teams. Those interested in participating in the event can sign up between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. inside the lodge and race time starts at 11:30 a.m.
“The race course is located on the Rock Garden run with easy viewing from the deck,” Kmetz said. “Team categories may be added or adjusted as needed, and there is a fun awards ceremony on the deck after the race.”
Pebble will host its annual Telemark Festival at 1 p.m on Sunday, March 8.
“This race brings together the skills of telemark skiing and cross-country travel,” Kmetz said. “The course features a combination of slalom gates and uphill gates. Race registration is available inside the lodge until 12:30 p.m. for a fee of $25.”
Kmetz said the entry fee includes a long sleeved festival T-shirt ready to tie-dye, and as the lift closes around 4:30 p.m. there will be a tie-dye party outside and an awards ceremony with prize giveaways inside the lodge.
“Everyone is eligible for prize drawings, but you must be present to win,” Kmetz said. “Entrants must also have a valid lift ticket or season pass for the day. For those not wanting to race, the festival is a time for enthusiasts to get together and enjoy the slopes with fellow telemark skiers.”
Moreover, Kmetz said that Friday and Saturday, March 6 and 7 will be the final night skiing opportunities from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with discounted tickets currently available at Barrie’s Ski and Sports.
And on Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8, 10 Barrel Brewing will have its special BeerCat parked at Pebble and on the prowl for thirsty ski-bums.
“This small snowcat has been retrofitted to serve some of 10 Barrel’s finest brews,” Kmetz said. “It will be parked near the lodge on Saturday and Sunday offering cold beer, good schwag and fun games. Come check out this unique cat.”
Kmetz said mountaingoers can hear live music from the local band, “Soul Full of Blues” in the Rock Bottom pub inside the lodge on Sunday evening. Guests are invited to hang out and listen to some Americana and blues from these fun and talented musicians, she added.
The following weekend, Pebble will host its 28th annual Freestyle Rally on Saturday, March 14.
“All freestylers are invited to participate with events for both skiers and boarders,” Kmetz said. “The Legends of Liftline Event is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will involve skiers and boarders being judged at giving it their all on a course down Upper Liftline. This is the third time Legends of Liftline has been held at Pebble Creek and was a definite crowd pleaser last year.”
The Big Air event is open to all boarders and skiers and begins at 3 p.m. in the terrain park. The awards ceremony will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the lodge and competition winners will each receive medals.
“We’re curious to see how high you can get,” Kmetz said. “All participants are entered to win grand draw prizes and winners must be present to claim their prize."
The cost to enter the rally is $20 and registration is available in the lodge from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. All riders must have a valid lift ticket or season pass to access the course and features.
Though it's been several years since Pocatello hosted the Dodge National Circuit Finals Rodeo, Pebble Creek is bringing back its annual Cowboy Classic at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.
“The Cowboy Classic is back and has taken on a new format,” Kmetz said. “Come take a chance to take a ride on the wild side, with barrel racing Pebble Creek style.”
The event features teams of three competing in the barrel race that involves one cowboy or cowgirl riding down the mountain astride a barrel tethered by two teammates on downhill skis or boards, said Kmetz, adding the course twists back and forth for speed control.
“A few bumps in the run add to the action and the course is just above the lodge, which makes for a great spectator event,” Kmetz said. “The barrel rider will then have to rope a steer head at the bottom of the course. Whichever team has the fastest time wins.”
The barrel race registration fee is $30 per team and is limited to 50 teams, so contestants are encouraged to register in advance at Pebble Creek, Kmetz said. Registration closes at noon on race day.
The prizes for this event include 50 percent of all entry fees for first place, the second place team gets 30 percent off all entry fees and third place will get a 10 percent discount.
“Due to the nature of this event, both tethers must be at least 18-years-old and the minimum age for a barrel rider is 16,” Kmetz said. “We are beyond excited to bring back this classic event.”
One of the most well-known springtime events at Pebble creek is the annual Dummy Jump, set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.
“Watch as dummies mounted on skis or snowboards fly high and crash hard as they race a downhill course with a massive jump at the end,” Kmetz said. “The course is just above the lodge and makes for a great spectator event. Judging is based on style, big air, staying on course, staying intact and closeness to a target.”
Kmetz says anyone can create and enter a dummy, which must be mounted to skis or a snowboard.
Each dummy must meet the following specifications: It must weigh under 100 pounds, be between 3 and 6 feet tall, be no wider than 3 feet and be no longer than 8 feet. Propulsion devices, incendiary devices and obscenities are not permitted, Kmetz said.
Those who want to participate can register their dummy at the office before noon on March 21. Voting for the peoples’ choice award is set from noon until 2 p.m. The winning dummy jump’s creators take home a $100 prize with other prizes being provided by Pebble Creek and local vendors, Kmetz said.
“Enter the event or just enjoy the fun, but this is a day you won’t want to miss,” she added.
The Pebble Creek Pond Skim is set for Saturday March 28.
The event features live music on the deck, entertainment, skiing and pond skimming, said Kmetz, adding that you can watch or participate while guests attempt to ski or snowboard across a manmade pond near the bottom of the Skyline Lift. Entrance is free for the event and any expert skiers or riders are invited to attend. Children under the age of 18 must have a parent’s signature on the release to participate.
The last scheduled event of the season at Pebble Creek is the snowmobile hill climb set for April 4 and 5. Admission is free but this is not an event for amateurs to participate in and is a spectator event only. There will be food and drink specials and those who want to ski or snowboard can purchase a lift ticket and ride anywhere on the mountain south of Liftline.
Kmetz said season passes for the 2020-2021 season are on sale now with special spring pricing available until May 1. Pass information is available at pebblecreekskiarea.com/tickets-passes.