INKOM — Pebble Creek Ski Area near Inkom has for about the last quarter-century hosted an annual event to promote safety throughout the ski season.
Named for longtime ski patroller Max Kirkland, who died of a heart attack one day in 1995 after leading the rescue of four skiers trapped in an avalanche while skiing out of bounds at Pebble Creek, this year’s Max Safety Day is set for Saturday and will include a first-time appearance, according to Dana Kmetz, Pebbles’ guest services director.
“Max Safety Day is an event we host in conjunction with the National Ski Patrol, which at the local level involves our group of volunteers that keep the mountain safe for skiers and snowboarders,” Kmetz said. “What’s cool and new this year is the Portneuf Air Rescue helicopter will land on the mountain at 1 p.m. and will allow guests to watch them land and come and get a tour of the helicopter.”
Max Safety Day follows a week at Pebble that saw several dozens of south Bannock County children travel to the mountain as part of coordinated visits with area elementary schools, Kmetz said. Students at Lava Hot Springs and Mountain View Elementary School in McCammon were at Pebble on Wednesday, and students from Inkom Elementary School visited Thursday.
“This happens every weekday — we’ll have school groups that come up, take lessons and get rentals at a discounted rate,” Kmetz said. “This gives kids of all abilities and different ages a chance to come ski and learn a lifelong sport. A lot of families in the area surprisingly don’t ski, so this gives them that chance. Before we even get them on a pair of skis or a snowboard, they get off the bus and see the view of the valley below and are just thrilled.”
In addition to the Portneuf Air Rescue helicopter visit on Saturday afternoon, the Max Safety Day at Pebble Creek will include a kid’s coloring contest at the lodge at about noon, all-day showings of the skiing safety film "Ride Another Day," and the Peter Noorda Sweet Turns for Safety race starts at 2 p.m.
“During the kid’s coloring contest, ski patrollers will give away prizes for correct answers to questions about ski safety,” Kmetz said. “And the Sweet Turns race is designed to show kids the more you turn the more in control you stay. The race is not necessarily about finishing first, but staying in control for the entire race.”
Each participant in the Peter Noorda Sweet Turns for Safety gets a free candy bar, courtesy of the race’s sponsor, Gem State Distributing. The race is named after the late Peter Noorda, who died in March 2008 due to injuries sustained during an accident while on ski patrol at Pebble Creek.
“Peter Noorda was a longtime patroller at Pebble as well,” said Stefan Berkel, who has been the ski patrol director at Pebble Creek for 14 years. “We believe Peter had a stroke but nothing was determined for sure, he just collapsed while skiing. This race during Max Safety Day is a way to honor the history of our patrollers that have given their lives to this service.”
Berkel said the intent of Max Safety Day at Pebble Creek is to communicate a strong safety message to those recreating on the mountain.
“We recognize there are inherent risks to skiing and snowboarding, but it’s important to keep these risks in perspective and realize that personal responsibility is key in further reducing the frequency of accidents,” Berkel said. “Activities throughout the day will focus on safety awareness and the role of ski patrol on the mountain.”
In addition to managing and coordinating Pebble’s all-volunteer ski patrol on a day-to-day basis, Berkel is responsible for determining which areas of the mountain are unsafe, marking unsafe areas with closed boundary signs and poles, treating injured guests and transporting those who are injured or have found themselves in over their heads in terms of their skiing ability and the terrain, Berkel said.
“We stay pretty busy throughout the day, but the nice thing is we get to ski while doing it,” Berkel said.
One observation Berkel has noticed in terms of safety on the mountain early into the 2019-20 season is skiers and boarders operating with the mindset they had late last season, a time in which Pebble was saturated with heavy snowfall.
“People are riding like they were in February when we had a ton of snow last year,” Berkel said. “People are getting injured or in spots where they are in over their head and needing rescued. I would advise people to stay out of closed areas, pace themselves and be aware of unmarked hazards.”
While there’s no bad days on the ski hill, Kmetz said Saturday is set to be an extra special day and encourages anyone who knew Noorda or Kirkland to come up in remembrance of the fallen patrollers, while also getting a free crash course in skiing safety.
“It looks like there is more snow in the forecast for the weekend,” said Kmetz, “The skiing and riding will be great and a little free fun on top of that is tough to beat.”