POCATELLO — On Friday at 8:20 p.m., Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 will be participating with schools across the nation in this drive-by, social distancing event.
Stadium lights will be turned on for 20 minutes (20:20) to unite with light and honor the 2020 graduating class, athletes, coaches and families impacted by the pandemic. Participants are invited to drive by, honk, wave and make some noise,
Participating locations
— Century High School.
— Irving Middle School — football field.
— Halliwell Park — Bill Durham field.
— Iron Horse Stadium
— Osburn Tennis Complex.
Participants are expected to remain in their vehicles at all times. No gathering is permitted.