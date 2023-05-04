POCATELLO — The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Transportation Department is excited to announce a new routing software program, BusRight. One of the necessary requirements to operate BusRight with success and efficiency is a mandatory student registration process for bus transportation.
For the upcoming 2023-2024 school year, PCSD 25 will be implementing online student registration to request student transportation. The registration process is simple and only requires the parent, guardian or student to verify that their student information, including the primary address, is correct on Infinite Campus, followed by checking a tick box to confirm that student transportation is needed.
To guarantee busing services on the first day of school, the registration process outlined above must be completed by May 19. Students who miss the transportation registration deadline may not ride a school bus until the registration process is completed. Once the transportation department receives the registration request (by clicking the tick box for transportation and submitting the form), the student’s eligibility for busing will be determined and the student will be assigned to a bus stop based on the primary address listed on Infinite Campus.
Follow the step-by-step instructions listed below to register for student transportation for the 2023-2024 school year:
— Log in to Infinite Campus.
— Click on “document” with thumb or mouse.
— Check to make sure the current year is listed — the system already defaults to 22-23.
— Select the “Bus Registration 2024” form under the transportation tab
— Check the tick box to confirm the need/want for school bus transportation for the 23-24 school year.
— Digitally sign the request.
— Select submit.
— The request will be automatically submitted to the transportation department to determine the student’s eligibility for transportation services. If eligible, the routing office will process the student’s information and then assign the student to a bus route and stop. Again, this determination is based on the student’s primary address listed in Infinite Campus.
For questions, please contact the PCSD 25 Transportation Department at 208-235-3227.
