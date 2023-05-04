Transportation_Registration_Screenshot

Displayed is bus registration on Infinite Campus.

 Image courtesy of Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25

POCATELLO — The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Transportation Department is excited to announce a new routing software program, BusRight. One of the necessary requirements to operate BusRight with success and efficiency is a mandatory student registration process for bus transportation.

For the upcoming 2023-2024 school year, PCSD 25 will be implementing online student registration to request student transportation. The registration process is simple and only requires the parent, guardian or student to verify that their student information, including the primary address, is correct on Infinite Campus, followed by checking a tick box to confirm that student transportation is needed.

