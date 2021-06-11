POCATELLO — Pocatello-Chubbuck School District No. 25 Head Start is currently taking applications for the 2021-2022 school year. Head Start is a federally funded preschool program for families with limited income with children who will be 3 or 4 years of age on or before Sept. 1. We are now offering two program options — part-day, four days per week; four hours per day and full-day; five days per week, five hours per day.
Two meals per day, served family-style, are provided. There is no cost for this program. The student to adult ratio is approximately 1 to 10. All teachers have college degrees in education, and teacher assistants hold a Child Development Associate certification.
The program is a two-generation program that works with the family and the child to ensure everyone is school-ready. Not only do children receive the highest-quality education but families are assisted by a Family Services team to increase their education, find employment and develop strong parenting skills.
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District No. 25 has been the grantee for Head Start since 1964 when we began as a summer preschool program.
For an application appointment, call 208-233-6606.