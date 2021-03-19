POCATELLO — Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25's food service coordinator, Tom Wilson, is the recipient of March’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S Award.
The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. award recognizes employees who "Positively Influence Educational Success." The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort.
Tom Wilson, was nominated by three of his co-workers, Ms. Dawn Stone, Ms. Heather Canfield and Ms. Tonya Walton.
In her nomination letter, Ms. Stone wrote: “During COVID, Tom has gone above and beyond to ensure our learners are fed and well-taken care (of). Tom worked countless hours to ensure we had food, supplies and staff to feed our learners. He spent countless hours on the phone with vendors trying to lock in prices and delivery dates. He worked nights and weekends to make sure we had everything we needed. He made sure we had staff to feed families at each park location fove days a week. Tom has been a silent hero!”
Ms. Canfield wrote, “Tom spends countless hours in making sure students have quality, nutritious food to eat during the school day so they can focus on learning. Tom has undauntedly adapted to (and even anticipated some of) the many challenges with keeping the Child Nutrition Program running well. Last spring, Tom coordinated providing meals for all children in the community while schools were closed. He was up against shortages of food, supplies and employees as many people had to quarantine due to COVID. Even with all the challenges, the food service department was able to provide almost 4,000 lunches and 4,000 breakfasts per day for children in Pocatello. This was only possible because of Tom's hard work and dedication.”
Ms. Walton wrote: “COVID shut us down last year just before spring break; however, Tom spent that entire week working in order to secure enough food to serve our learners through a grab-and-go system. Nearly every day, Tom was the first one here and the last one to go home. He spent weekends either in the office or at home on the phone with vendors trying to make sure that we could feed the kids during the COVID pandemic.
"There were many things going on behind the scenes that people may not have been aware of. Because of the nature of COVID, we needed to run a drive-thru, grab-and-go style feeding program, unlike anything we had ever done before. We ended up serving way more meals than we ever had during the summer food program. The meals all had to be pre-assembled in bags. That meant that Tom had to quickly contact the vendors to see what he could get ahold of and shipped to us ASAP that was pre-cupped or pre-packaged that we could pre-bag.
"Due to supply shortages — everyone was trying to get their hands on the same supplies — Tom spent endless hours searching for items that would work with the nutritional guidelines. I would love to see Tom publicly recognized for all his hard work and endless time spent behind the scenes to feed the learners of our school district.”
To date, under Tom’s leadership, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District has served nearly 1.25 million breakfast and lunch meals to the learners youth in the community.
Mr. Wilson received a $50 gift card from our educational partner for this award, Lookout Credit Union.