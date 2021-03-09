POCATELLO — Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25, in partnership with Idaho State University’s College of Technology and the School District 25 Education Foundation, is excited to introduce STEM-UP!, a new program introducing kindergarten through fifth-grade learners and their families to science, technology, engineering and math education and STEM-related careers.
The first STEM-UP! program will feature a drive-thru STEM education event on March 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. Learners and their families will explore hands-on STEM activities, engage in learning and energize their excitement about STEM education while becoming familiar with pathways to STEM-related careers.
STEM-UP! begins with a drive-thru pick-up event, but it doesn’t end there. During the pick-up, learners in grades K-5 will each visit their neighborhood school and receive a comprehensive STEM kit with a hands-on activity to complete at home with family involvement. Each STEM kit is age-appropriate and standards-driven to introduce learners and their families to STEM education and STEM-related careers.
Lessons will focus on the following STEM concepts: grades K to first: The sun’s energy; grades second to third: magnetic energy; and grades fourth to fifth: energy transfer.
More information about the lessons can be located at isu.edu/stemup.
At home, learners and their families will be invited to view short, informative videos created by ISU College of Technology faculty in order to understand the science and get ideas for discovery with the materials. Informational video clips from local industry partners will also be provided to demonstrate how the STEM projects build a foundation of understanding that can be applied to careers within our own communities. Links to these videos will be provided in the backpacks.
To cap off the multi-day learning experience, each STEM kit activity will be followed up with a lesson/activity in each K-5 classroom district-wide on April 2 to expand the learner’s knowledge of STEM education and careers. One learner from each school will be announced to win a drone courtesy of ISU's College of Technology.
In addition to the education partners mentioned above, the STEM-UP! program sponsorship partners include INL, Lookout Credit Union and the United Way of Southeastern Idaho.