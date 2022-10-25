Alexander Heffner

POCATELLO — A free community event is slated at Idaho State University for the week prior to America’s midterm elections as PBS host Alexander Heffner will deliver a lecture, “Civil Discourse in an Uncivil Age,” on Nov. 2 at 5:30 p.m. in the Salmon River Suites of the Student Union Building.

Heffner, who hosts the long-running television show, “The Open Mind,” and is the co-author of "A Documentary History of the United States," plans to address the state of American democracy as well as the influence of new media on political campaigns, polarization and disinformation.

