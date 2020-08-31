BOISE — To kick off the fall campaign and the sprint to Election Day, U.S. Senate candidate Paulette Jordan will launch a 12-day, multi-county tour of Southern Idaho.
Along this tour, Jordan will focus on defending Idahoans against COVID-19. In addition to encouraging all residents to wear masks and follow safeguards, Jordan will discuss the ways she will work toward greater protection for all Idahoans in the Senate.
In order to reach Idahoans all over the state, most events will be accessible via livestream. Unlike Idaho’s junior senator, Jim Risch, Jordan will take questions from voters at each event. From students to veterans, Jordan will speak to every constituency in the state because all Idahoans have a place in this people-powered campaign.
The counties Jordan will visit on this tour include Bannock, Madison, Elmore, Lemhi, Jerome, Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Teton and Twin Falls.
To cover any of these events, please RSVP to press@pauletteforsenate.com. More stops will be added in the coming days. The schedule is subject to change.
Paulette for Senate — Southern Idaho Tour
All events will be live-streamed via Facebook live.
(*) Denotes a virtual-only event
Tuesday
Teton County Town Hall with Paulette Jordan
Spud Drive In Theatre — 2175 S. Highway 33, Driggs.
7 to 9 p.m.
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/pauletteforsenate2020/event/312619/
Wednesday
Pocatello Meet and Greet with Paulette Jordan
Portneuf Wellness Complex — 10588 Fairgrounds, Pocatello.
6 to 8 p.m.
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/pauletteforsenate2020/event/313359/
Thursday
Truman Banquet
Motor Vu Drive-In — 2095 N. Yellowstone Highway, Idaho Falls.
7 p.m.
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-truman-banquet-tickets-99907580262
Friday
Students for Paulette Town Hall
Beehive Pavilion — S. 2nd W & 3rd W., Rexburg.
6:30 to 8 p.m.
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/pauletteforsenate2020/event/313454/
Saturday
Ketchum Town Hall with Paulette Jordan
Ketchum Town Square Stage — 480 4th St. E., Ketchum.
6 to 7 p.m.
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/pauletteforsenate2020/event/313456/
Sept. 8
Twin Falls Town Hall with Paulette Jordan
Twin Falls City Park — 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
6 to 8 p.m.
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/pauletteforsenate2020/event/313458/
Sept. 9
Valley County Town Hall with Paulette Jordan*
Virtual Zoom meeting
7 to 8 p.m.
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/pauletteforsenate2020/event/313459/
Sept. 10
Salmon Town Hall with Paulette Jordan*
Virtual Zoom meeting
7 to 8 p.m.
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/pauletteforsenate2020/event/313461/
Sept. 13
Veterans for Paulette Town Hall*
Hosted by Lawrence Wilkerson (former chief of staff to United States Secretary of State Colin Powell).
Virtual Zoom meeting
7 to 8 p.m.
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/pauletteforsenate2020/event/313464/