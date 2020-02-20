Serving in ministry takes a person with a heart for people and God — someone who is willing to be on-call 24/7, to guide and serve people from many walks of life. Gate City Christian Church in Chubbuck has been fortunate and blessed to have had Pastor John Robinson serving us in a full-time capacity for 25 years.
As a church, we would like to honor Pastor John and his lovely wife, Dora, during an open house reception held in their honor. If you have known, worked with or been blessed by his service, we would like to invite you to join us in honoring him for his service.
The open house reception will be March 1 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Gate City Christian Church, 202 W. Siphon Road in Chubbuck.